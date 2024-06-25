BHS 6W Draco Outdoor Wall Light, Black

Light your outdoor walls practically with the Draco Outdoor LED 6 Watt Wall Light in sleek black, offering energy-efficient lighting and contemporary style. Its extremely durable IP65 rating and LED technology make it a reliable and eco-friendly choice for enhancing the exterior of your home. Height: 9cm, Width: 22cm, Projection: 7.7cm,Bulb: 6 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '1 light sources of energy efficiency class <G>.