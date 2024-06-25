Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS 6W Draco Outdoor Wall Light, Black
image 1 of BHS 6W Draco Outdoor Wall Light, Blackimage 2 of BHS 6W Draco Outdoor Wall Light, Blackimage 3 of BHS 6W Draco Outdoor Wall Light, Blackimage 4 of BHS 6W Draco Outdoor Wall Light, Blackimage 5 of BHS 6W Draco Outdoor Wall Light, Black

BHS 6W Draco Outdoor Wall Light, Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£50.00

£50.00/each

BHS 6W Draco Outdoor Wall Light, Black
Light your outdoor walls practically with the Draco Outdoor LED 6 Watt Wall Light in sleek black, offering energy-efficient lighting and contemporary style. Its extremely durable IP65 rating and LED technology make it a reliable and eco-friendly choice for enhancing the exterior of your home. Height: 9cm, Width: 22cm, Projection: 7.7cm,Bulb: 6 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '1 light sources of energy efficiency class <G>.
IP44 rated for water resistanceSuitable for any outdoor settingComes in a sleek black finish

View all Garden Décor & Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here