BHS Flotta Outdoor Wall Light, Black

Illuminate your garden with practicality and style with the Flotta Small Outdoor LED Round Flush Wall Light in Black. The black finish and circular shape of this garage wall light create a discreet minimalist look, while providing a large pool of light. Height: 27 cm, Width: 27 cm, Length: 4 cm,Bulb: 15 Watt, Integrated LED. This product contains '1 light sources of energy efficiency class <E>.