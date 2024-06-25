BHS Chase Outdoor Wall Light, White

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

lluminate your outdoor space in style with the Chase Outdoor Wall Light in White, a sleek and modern fixture that adds a touch of elegance to any exterior setting. Crafted with durable materials and featuring a timeless design, this wall light provides reliable illumination while enhancing the aesthetic appeal of your home or business faÃƒÆ’Ã†â€™Ãƒâ€šÃ‚Â§ade, making it perfect for pathways, patios, or entryways. Height: 10.8cm, Width: 22cm, Projection: 12.5cm,Bulb: 10 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '1 light sources of energy efficiency class <F>.

