Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Orion Outdoor Spotlight with Sensor, Black
image 1 of BHS Orion Outdoor Spotlight with Sensor, Blackimage 2 of BHS Orion Outdoor Spotlight with Sensor, Blackimage 3 of BHS Orion Outdoor Spotlight with Sensor, Blackimage 4 of BHS Orion Outdoor Spotlight with Sensor, Blackimage 5 of BHS Orion Outdoor Spotlight with Sensor, Black

BHS Orion Outdoor Spotlight with Sensor, Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£48.00

£48.00/each

BHS Orion Outdoor Spotlight with Sensor, Black
Get modern elegance for your outdoor decor with the Orion Twin LED Spotlight featuring a PIR sensor in sleek black, IP44 rated for water resistance. Its twin adjustable spotlight design and black finish offer both style and functionality, making it an ideal choice for illuminating pathways, driveways, or garden areas. Height: 16cm, Width: 14.7cm, Projection: 13.4cm,Bulb: 6 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '2 light sources of energy efficiency class <F>.
IP44 rated for water resistanceAdjustable spotlight headPIR sensor for automated lighting control

View all Garden Décor & Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here