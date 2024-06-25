Marketplace.
BHS Glow Kid's LED Shimmer Floor Lamp, Silver

BHS Glow Kid's LED Shimmer Floor Lamp, Silver
Illuminate your space with the mesmerizing Glow Shimmer Colour Changing LED Cylinder Floor Lamp in Chrome. Elevate your ambiance effortlessly with this dynamic lamp that seamlessly transitions through an array of enchanting colours, perfect for adding a touch of magic to any room. Height: 104cm, Width: 5cm, Diameter: 5cm, Bulb: 5 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '1 light sources of energy efficiency class <G>.
Contemporary chrome finishEasy to use foot switchRemote control included

