BHS Glow Kid's LED Task Table Lamp, White

Illuminate your workspace with the sleek and functional Glow LED Task Lamp in White. The adjustable head and energy-efficient lighting of this task light provides optimal illumination for productivity and focus. Height: 14cm, Width: 14cm, Length: 39cm, Bulb: 3.5 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '1 light sources of energy efficiency class <G>.