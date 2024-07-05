Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Marianne 3 Light Flush Ceiling Light, Silver
image 1 of BHS Marianne 3 Light Flush Ceiling Light, Silverimage 2 of BHS Marianne 3 Light Flush Ceiling Light, Silverimage 3 of BHS Marianne 3 Light Flush Ceiling Light, Silverimage 4 of BHS Marianne 3 Light Flush Ceiling Light, Silverimage 5 of BHS Marianne 3 Light Flush Ceiling Light, Silver

BHS Marianne 3 Light Flush Ceiling Light, Silver

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£56.00

£56.00/each

BHS Marianne 3 Light Flush Ceiling Light, Silver
Elevate your space with the Marianne Small Flush Ceiling Light in sleek chrome, offering both style and functionality, ideal for low ceilings. Its compact size and chrome finish make it a versatile addition to any room, providing ample illumination and modern flair with gem-shaped clear shades.
Flush fittings are ideal for low ceilingsContemporary swirling frameHigh shine metallic finish

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here