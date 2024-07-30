BHS Glow Kid's LED Task Table Lamp, Pink

Enhance your child's homework space with the stylish Glow LED Task Lamp in Pink. This versatile lamp offers adjustable lighting and a sleek design, making it the perfect choice to brighten up any desk or study area while adding a pop of colour to your decor. Height: 14cm, Width: 14cm, Length: 39cm, Bulb: 3.5 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '1 light sources of energy efficiency class <G>.