BHS Glow Kid's LED Task Table Lamp, Blue

The stylish Glow LED Task Lamp in Blue is a chic addition to any desk space. This table lamp adds a pop of colour and functionality to your desk while providing optimal lighting for any activity from homework to painting. Height: 14cm, Width: 14cm, Length: 39cm, Bulb: 3.5 Watt, Integrated LED .