BHS 11W Draco Outdoor Wall Light, Black

Offer a practical lighting solution to your outdoor area with the Draco Outdoor LED 11 Watt Wall Light in stylish black, providing both brightness and energy efficiency. Its sleek design and robust construction with IP65 rating make it a versatile and weather resistant lighting solution for your outdoor space. Height: 12cm, Width: 30cm, Projection: 9.7cm,Bulb: 12 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '1 light sources of energy efficiency class <G>.