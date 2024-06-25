BHS Glow Kid's LED Princess Carriage Table Lamp, Pink

Add a touch of whimsical charm to any space with the enchanting Glow Princess Carriage LED Table Lamp in Pink & White. Perfect for princess-themed bedrooms or eclectic dÃƒÆ’Ã†â€™Ãƒâ€šÃ‚Â©cor, this lamp effortlessly combines fantasy and functionality to illuminate your little one's dreams with its delightful design and soft glow. Height: 19cm, Width: 10.2cm, Length: 32.5cm, Bulb: 3.25 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '1 light sources of energy efficiency class <G>.