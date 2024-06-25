Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Glow Kid's LED Princess Carriage Table Lamp, Pink
image 1 of BHS Glow Kid's LED Princess Carriage Table Lamp, Pinkimage 2 of BHS Glow Kid's LED Princess Carriage Table Lamp, Pinkimage 3 of BHS Glow Kid's LED Princess Carriage Table Lamp, Pinkimage 4 of BHS Glow Kid's LED Princess Carriage Table Lamp, Pinkimage 5 of BHS Glow Kid's LED Princess Carriage Table Lamp, Pink

BHS Glow Kid's LED Princess Carriage Table Lamp, Pink

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£39.00

£39.00/each

BHS Glow Kid's LED Princess Carriage Table Lamp, Pink
Add a touch of whimsical charm to any space with the enchanting Glow Princess Carriage LED Table Lamp in Pink & White. Perfect for princess-themed bedrooms or eclectic dÃƒÆ’Ã†â€™Ãƒâ€šÃ‚Â©cor, this lamp effortlessly combines fantasy and functionality to illuminate your little one's dreams with its delightful design and soft glow. Height: 19cm, Width: 10.2cm, Length: 32.5cm, Bulb: 3.25 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '1 light sources of energy efficiency class <G>.
Gorgeous pink & white finishEnergy efficient bulb built inEasy to use inline on/off switch

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here