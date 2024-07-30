BHS Glow Kid's LED Whirly Ceiling Light, Black

Elevate your space with the sleek sophistication of the Glow Whirly Ceiling Light in Matte Black. The warm glow emitted by this flush ceiling light creates a comforting atmosphere perfect for any bedroom. Height: 25cm, Diameter: 37cm, Bulb: 20 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '1 light sources of energy efficiency class <F>.