BHS Paisley 5 Light Flush Ceiling Light, Brass

Traditionalism is the very theme of this Paisley chandelier, finished in an elegant and vintage-looking antique brass finish for a high-end touch. A flush design makes this ceiling light ideal for rooms with low ceilings due to the minimal drop, with the gorgeous luminosity expressed rom the five arms reaching all corners of the room with ease. The crystal effect droplets enhance the classic and sophisticated feel, making it perfect for a living room, hallway, or dining room as an attention-grabbing centre piece for the area.

