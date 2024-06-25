BHS Grant Up and Down Outdoor Wall Light with Sensor, Steel

BHS Grant Up and Down Outdoor Wall Light with Sensor, Steel

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

A minimalist fitting for your exterior lighting, the Grant Up and Down Wall Light with Sensor features practical two directional lighting that will illuminate your garden. A stainless-steel finish provides a sleek, modern aesthetic that will complement any home. Height: 18cm, Width: 8.6cm, Projection: 12.3cm,Bulb: 10 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '2 light sources of energy efficiency class <G>.

A minimalist fitting for your exterior lighting, the Grant Up and Down Wall Light with Sensor features practical two directional lighting that will illuminate your garden. A stainless-steel finish provides a sleek, modern aesthetic that will complement any home. Height: 18cm, Width: 8.6cm, Projection: 12.3cm,Bulb: 10 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '2 light sources of energy efficiency class <G>.

BHS Grant Up and Down Outdoor Wall Light with Sensor, Steel

BHS Grant Up and Down Outdoor Wall Light with Sensor, Steel

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.