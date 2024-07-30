BHS Ingel LED Ceiling Light, Brass

For a whimsically modern touch in your home, there is the Ingel Flush Ceiling Light in Gold. With LED integrated technology you can illuminate any room properly; this ceiling light is idea for low ceilings due to its practical flush design. The eye-catching ceiling light offers fantastic a fantastic light wash and a contemporary design. Height: 41cm, Diameter: 36cm, Projection: 41cm, Bulb: 27 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '3 light sources of energy efficiency class <G>.