BHS Davis Up and Down Outdoor Wall Light, Black

Bring a simplistic style to your outdoor spaces with the Davis Outdoor LED Rounded Up and Down Wall Light, offering energy-efficient illumination due to the LED integrated light. This wall light comes in a sleek black finish for a modern and discreet appearance and is IP54-rated for water resistance against weather conditions. Height: 11cm, Width: 11cm, Projection: 9.8cm,Bulb: 8 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '1 light sources of energy efficiency class <G>.