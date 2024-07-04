Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Ingel LED Ceiling Light, Black
image 1 of BHS Ingel LED Ceiling Light, Blackimage 2 of BHS Ingel LED Ceiling Light, Blackimage 3 of BHS Ingel LED Ceiling Light, Blackimage 4 of BHS Ingel LED Ceiling Light, Blackimage 5 of BHS Ingel LED Ceiling Light, Black

BHS Ingel LED Ceiling Light, Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£90.00

£90.00/each

BHS Ingel LED Ceiling Light, Black
For a monochromatic modern addition to your home, there is the Ingle Rings Orbital LED Flush Ceiling Light in Satin Black. If you have a low ceiling in need of a lighting upgrade, you should consider flush lights as they are perfect for the job. With energy-efficient LED integrated technology and an eye-catching design you can brighten any room. Height: 41cm, Diameter: 36cm, Projection: 41cm, Bulb: 27 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '3 light sources of energy efficiency class <G>.
LED integrated technologyMonochromatic and modern designIdeal for low ceilings

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here