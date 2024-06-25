BHS Grant Up and Down Outdoor Wall Light, Black

Enhance the ambience of your outdoor area with the Grant Up and Down Outdoor Wall Light in sleek black, offering both upward and downward LED integrated illumination for a modern look. Its durable water resistant construction and versatile design make it a practical and stylish choice for illuminating your outdoor walls. Height: 18cm, Width: 8.6cm, Projection: 12.3cm,Bulb: 10 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '2 light sources of energy efficiency class <F>.