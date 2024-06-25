BHS Forbes Outdoor Pedestal Light, Steel

Upgrade the exterior of your home with the Forbes LED integrated Outdoor Pedestal Light in sleek silver, providing a modern touch to your outdoor decor. Its IP44 rated design ensures water resistance against outdoor weather conditions and its contemporary look makes it a versatile and stylish addition to any outdoor setting. Height: 80cm, Width: cm, Length: cm,Bulb: 4 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '1 light sources of energy efficiency class <G>.