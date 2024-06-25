BHS Brooke LED Bathroom Spotlight Plate, Silver

Brighten up your room with a cool glow with the Brooke LED Bathroom Ceiling Spotlight Plate in Chrome. The flush design and chrome finish of this bathroom ceiling light combine to create a stunning minimalist look. Height: 6.5cm, Diameter: 25cm, Bulb: 15 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '3 light sources of energy efficiency class <G>.