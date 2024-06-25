BHS Brooke LED Bathroom Spotlight Bar, Silver

The Brooke LED Bathroom Ceiling Spotlight Bar in Chrome is a chic addition to your existing decor. This chrome ceiling light feature built in energy efficient bulbs, making for a stunning combination of function and style. Height: 6.5cm, Width: 11cm, Length: 53cm, Bulb: 20 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '4 light sources of energy efficiency class <G>.