BHS Maura 3 Light Bathroom Spotlight Plate, Silver

The Maura 3 Light Bathroom Ceiling Spotlight Plate in Chrome is a chic and practical lighting addition to your home. The opal shades of this water resistant light diffuse a warm glow, perfect for a relaxing after a long day. Height: 12cm, Width: 29cm, Length: 25.5cm, Bulb: 15 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '3 light sources of energy efficiency class <G>.