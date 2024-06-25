Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Maura 3 Light Bathroom Spotlight Plate, Silver
image 1 of BHS Maura 3 Light Bathroom Spotlight Plate, Silverimage 2 of BHS Maura 3 Light Bathroom Spotlight Plate, Silverimage 3 of BHS Maura 3 Light Bathroom Spotlight Plate, Silverimage 4 of BHS Maura 3 Light Bathroom Spotlight Plate, Silverimage 5 of BHS Maura 3 Light Bathroom Spotlight Plate, Silver

BHS Maura 3 Light Bathroom Spotlight Plate, Silver

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£58.00

£58.00/each

BHS Maura 3 Light Bathroom Spotlight Plate, Silver
The Maura 3 Light Bathroom Ceiling Spotlight Plate in Chrome is a chic and practical lighting addition to your home. The opal shades of this water resistant light diffuse a warm glow, perfect for a relaxing after a long day. Height: 12cm, Width: 29cm, Length: 25.5cm, Bulb: 15 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '3 light sources of energy efficiency class <G>.
Contemporary chrome finishSuitable for bathrooms with an IP44 ratingEmits a 3000K warm white glow

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here