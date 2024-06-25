BHS Cameron Up and Down Outdoor Wall Light, Black

Discreet minimalist lighting design for the exterior of your home with the Cameron Outdoor LED Square Up and Down Wall Light, finished in black for a modern appearance. The combination of LED-integrated lighting and an IP54 rating makes for durable, long-lasting, and water-resistant illumination casting pools of light both up and down your walls. Height: 11cm, Width: 11cm, Projection: 9.8cm,Bulb: 8 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '1 light sources of energy efficiency class <G>.