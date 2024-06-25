Marketplace.
BHS Swona Oval Outdoor Wall Light with Sensor, Black

BHS Swona Oval Outdoor Wall Light with Sensor, Black
Elevate your homes facade with the Swona 15 Watt LED Outdoor Oval Bulkhead Light featuring a PIR sensor in Black. The black finish combines with the motion sensor of this bulkhead light brings together functionality and chic styling. Height: 21cm, Width: 11.5cm, Projection: 5.5cm,Bulb: 15 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '1 light sources of energy efficiency class <G>.
Modern black finishWater resistant IP65 ratedPIR sensor adds a layer of security to your home

