BHS Swona Oval Outdoor Wall Light with Sensor, Black

Elevate your homes facade with the Swona 15 Watt LED Outdoor Oval Bulkhead Light featuring a PIR sensor in Black. The black finish combines with the motion sensor of this bulkhead light brings together functionality and chic styling. Height: 21cm, Width: 11.5cm, Projection: 5.5cm,Bulb: 15 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '1 light sources of energy efficiency class <G>.