BHS Grant Up and Down Outdoor Wall Light, Stainless Steel

Illuminate your exterior with the Grant Up and Down Outdoor Wall Light in stylish silver, providing contemporary LED integrated lighting and aesthetic appeal to your outdoor spaces. Its sleek finish and dual light emission create a visually striking effect on your walls, perfect for enhancing the architectural features of your home, IP65 rated for water resistance. Height: 18cm, Width: 8.6cm, Projection: 12.3cm,Bulb: 10 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '2 light sources of energy efficiency class <F>.