Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Alvar LED Petals Ceiling Light, Black
image 1 of BHS Alvar LED Petals Ceiling Light, Blackimage 2 of BHS Alvar LED Petals Ceiling Light, Blackimage 3 of BHS Alvar LED Petals Ceiling Light, Blackimage 4 of BHS Alvar LED Petals Ceiling Light, Blackimage 5 of BHS Alvar LED Petals Ceiling Light, Black

BHS Alvar LED Petals Ceiling Light, Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£130.00

£130.00/each

BHS Alvar LED Petals Ceiling Light, Black
Incorporate an artistic flair to your home decor with the Alvar Flush Ceiling Light in Black, perfect for flower lovers. This light features a modern black finish which would pair seamlessly with monochromatic home decor. Height: 13cm, Diameter: 50cm, Bulb: 37 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '1 light sources of energy efficiency class <G>.
Sleek black finishLED technology is energy-efficientIdeal for low ceilings

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here