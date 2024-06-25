BHS Round Orkney Outdoor Wall Light, Black

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The Orkney Outdoor LED Round Wall Light in Black is a stunning and practical way to light up the exterior of your home. The energy efficient bulb of this garden light is integrated into the design and allows you to not worry about adding to your bills. Height: cm, Width: cm, Length: cm,Bulb: 8 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '1 light sources of energy efficiency class <E>.

The Orkney Outdoor LED Round Wall Light in Black is a stunning and practical way to light up the exterior of your home. The energy efficient bulb of this garden light is integrated into the design and allows you to not worry about adding to your bills. Height: cm, Width: cm, Length: cm,Bulb: 8 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '1 light sources of energy efficiency class <E>.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.