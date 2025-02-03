BHS Theo Table Lamp, Oak

Add a touch of elegance to your decor with the Theo Wooden Table Lamp in Oak, boasting a timeless design and versatile functionality. With its classic silhouette, this lamp effortlessly enhances your workspace or living area with tailored illumination. Featuring an exposed bulb for a practical and optimized lighting experience.

Comforting oak finish Comes included with the bulb Compatible with LED

Sold by BHS (LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED)