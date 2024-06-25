BHS Rouen Up and Down Outdoor Wall Light, Black

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Illuminate the front of your home with the Rouen LED Outdoor Door Light with Numbers and Sensor. This light is incredibly useful for guests or delivery drivers trying to find your house in the dark and is fully customisable with number and letter stickers. This LED illuminated house number is perfect for creating a modern look outside your home with a sleek, minimalist black and white finish. Height: 19.5cm, Width: 30cm, Projection: 7cm,Bulb: 16 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '1 light sources of energy efficiency class <G>.

Illuminate the front of your home with the Rouen LED Outdoor Door Light with Numbers and Sensor. This light is incredibly useful for guests or delivery drivers trying to find your house in the dark and is fully customisable with number and letter stickers. This LED illuminated house number is perfect for creating a modern look outside your home with a sleek, minimalist black and white finish. Height: 19.5cm, Width: 30cm, Projection: 7cm,Bulb: 16 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '1 light sources of energy efficiency class <G>.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.