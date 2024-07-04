BHS Twin Wilson Outdoor Flood Light with Sensor, Black

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Finished in black, the Wilson Twin 20 Watt LED Outdoor Flood Light is the perfect addition to your homes outdoor lighting arrangements. With a PIR sensor, this task wall light doubles as an extra layer of security, detecting any motion and activating the light when necessary great for utilising your space in the dark, or even bringing attention to any unexpected activity. Height: 20.5cm, Width: 30.5cm, Projection: 13.5cm,Bulb: 20 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '2 light sources of energy efficiency class <G>.

