BHS Oscar Up and Down Outdoor Wall Light, Black

Light up your outdoor walls with the Davis Outdoor LED Rounded Up and Down Wall Light in classic black, offering a sleek and modern design. Its rounded shape and integrated LED technology provide both style and practicality, perfect for illuminating your outdoor pathways or entryways due to the IP54 rating. Height: 12.3cm, Width: 13cm, Projection: 7cm,Bulb: 8 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '1 light sources of energy efficiency class <G>.