BHS Taylor Up and Down Outdoor Wall Light, Dark Grey

Inspire an urban aesthetic outside your home with the Taylor Up and Down Outdoor Wall Light in sophisticated dark grey, offering a contemporary and stylish lighting solution for your exterior. Its sleek IP54 rated design and balanced illumination create a welcoming atmosphere in any outdoor setting. Height: 25.5cm, Width: 9cm, Projection: 13cm,Bulb: 20 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '2 light sources of energy efficiency class <G>.