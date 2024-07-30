Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Bernard Hippo Table Lamp, Gold
image 1 of BHS Bernard Hippo Table Lamp, Goldimage 2 of BHS Bernard Hippo Table Lamp, Goldimage 3 of BHS Bernard Hippo Table Lamp, Goldimage 4 of BHS Bernard Hippo Table Lamp, Goldimage 5 of BHS Bernard Hippo Table Lamp, Gold

BHS Bernard Hippo Table Lamp, Gold

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£60.00

£60.00/each

BHS Bernard Hippo Table Lamp, Gold
The Bernard Hippo Table Lamp in Matte Gold is a wild and wonderful statement that will illuminate any corner of any room. This alternative design features a bulb in the open mouth of a hippo who is mid-roar. The classy gold finish would pair perfectly with most home decors.
Antique matte gold finishBulb includedJazzy design

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here