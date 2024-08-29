Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Buddha Table Lamp, Gold
image 1 of BHS Buddha Table Lamp, Goldimage 2 of BHS Buddha Table Lamp, Goldimage 3 of BHS Buddha Table Lamp, Goldimage 4 of BHS Buddha Table Lamp, Goldimage 5 of BHS Buddha Table Lamp, Gold

BHS Buddha Table Lamp, Gold

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£50.00

£50.00/each

BHS Buddha Table Lamp, Gold
Begin your spiritual journey with the Buddha Table Lamp in Gold. The statement that the golden gilt Buddha Head offers is the perfect contrast to the natural coloured lamp shade. A warm, relaxing light is projected, once turned on, through the neutral shade.
Tranquil styleEmits warm lightLuxurious gold finish

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here