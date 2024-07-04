Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Frida 3 Light Bathroom Spotlight Plate, Silver
image 1 of BHS Frida 3 Light Bathroom Spotlight Plate, Silverimage 2 of BHS Frida 3 Light Bathroom Spotlight Plate, Silverimage 3 of BHS Frida 3 Light Bathroom Spotlight Plate, Silverimage 4 of BHS Frida 3 Light Bathroom Spotlight Plate, Silverimage 5 of BHS Frida 3 Light Bathroom Spotlight Plate, Silver

BHS Frida 3 Light Bathroom Spotlight Plate, Silver

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£50.00

£50.00/each

BHS Frida 3 Light Bathroom Spotlight Plate, Silver
Functionality meets contemporary style with the Frida Bathroom Ceiling Spotlight Plate in Chrome. The flush design of this 3 light ceiling fixture is perfect for bathrooms with low ceilings, due to the minimal drop.
Contemporary chrome finishSuitable for bathrooms with an IP44 ratingSleek cylindrical heads

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here