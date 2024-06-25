Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Oval Orkney Outdoor Wall Light, Black
image 1 of BHS Oval Orkney Outdoor Wall Light, Blackimage 2 of BHS Oval Orkney Outdoor Wall Light, Blackimage 3 of BHS Oval Orkney Outdoor Wall Light, Blackimage 4 of BHS Oval Orkney Outdoor Wall Light, Blackimage 5 of BHS Oval Orkney Outdoor Wall Light, Black

BHS Oval Orkney Outdoor Wall Light, Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£22.00

£22.00/each

BHS Oval Orkney Outdoor Wall Light, Black
Brightly illuminate your outdoor area with the Orkney Outdoor LED Oval Wall Light in Black. The minimal oval design of this weather resistant wall fixture matches with any home exterior style. Height: 14.2cm, Width: 21.3cm, Projection: 7.9cm,Bulb: 8 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '1 light sources of energy efficiency class <E>.
Modern black finishWater resistant IP65 ratedEmits a bright cool white light

View all Garden Décor & Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here