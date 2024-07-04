Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Aalto LED Cross Arm Ceiling Light, Black
image 1 of BHS Aalto LED Cross Arm Ceiling Light, Blackimage 2 of BHS Aalto LED Cross Arm Ceiling Light, Blackimage 3 of BHS Aalto LED Cross Arm Ceiling Light, Blackimage 4 of BHS Aalto LED Cross Arm Ceiling Light, Blackimage 5 of BHS Aalto LED Cross Arm Ceiling Light, Black

BHS Aalto LED Cross Arm Ceiling Light, Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£85.00

£85.00/each

BHS Aalto LED Cross Arm Ceiling Light, Black
Looking for practicality without compromising on style? The Aalto Cross Arms LED Flush Ceiling Light in Black is a brilliant lighting solution, with LED integrated technology and a modernistic design. Height: 19cm, Width: 40cm, Bulb: 25 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '3 light sources of energy efficiency class <G>.
Sleek black finishCross over arm designLED technology is eco-friendly

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here