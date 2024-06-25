Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Matte Velvet Cushion, Silver
image 1 of BHS Matte Velvet Cushion, Silverimage 2 of BHS Matte Velvet Cushion, Silverimage 3 of BHS Matte Velvet Cushion, Silver

BHS Matte Velvet Cushion, Silver

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£16.00

£16.00/each

BHS Matte Velvet Cushion, Silver
Elevate your space with the Matte Velvet Cushion in sleek silver, offering a luxurious velvet texture and understated elegance. Perfect for adding a touch of glamour to your sofa or bed, this cushion effortlessly complements a variety of decor styles.
Ideal for any sofa or bedPlush matte velvet finishChic silver colour

View all Cushions & Cushion Covers

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here