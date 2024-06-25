Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Velour Cushion, Natural
image 1 of BHS Velour Cushion, Naturalimage 2 of BHS Velour Cushion, Naturalimage 3 of BHS Velour Cushion, Naturalimage 4 of BHS Velour Cushion, Natural

BHS Velour Cushion, Natural

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£8.00

£8.00/each

BHS Velour Cushion, Natural
Elevate your home decor with our Large Velour Cushion in a soothing natural hue, adding a touch of understated elegance to any room. Crafted from sumptuously soft velour fabric, this oversized cushion provides both comfort and style, making it the perfect addition to your sofa or bed for a cosy and inviting atmosphere.
Ideal for any sofa or bedFeatures a luxury velour textureNatural colour scheme

View all Cushions & Cushion Covers

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here