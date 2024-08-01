Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Cotton Cushion with Frayed Edge, Red
image 1 of BHS Cotton Cushion with Frayed Edge, Redimage 2 of BHS Cotton Cushion with Frayed Edge, Redimage 3 of BHS Cotton Cushion with Frayed Edge, Red

BHS Cotton Cushion with Frayed Edge, Red

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£12.60

£12.60/each

BHS Cotton Cushion with Frayed Edge, Red
Add a bold statement to your decor with the Cotton Cushion showcasing rich burgundy hues and a trendy frayed edge detail. Its vibrant colour and tactile breathable texture make it a stylish accent piece for your sofa or armchair.
Ideal for any sofa or bedFrayed edge designVibrant burgundy hue

View all Cushions & Cushion Covers

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here