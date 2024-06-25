Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Luxury Embossed Rabbit Faux Fur Cushion, Beige
image 1 of BHS Luxury Embossed Rabbit Faux Fur Cushion, Beigeimage 2 of BHS Luxury Embossed Rabbit Faux Fur Cushion, Beigeimage 3 of BHS Luxury Embossed Rabbit Faux Fur Cushion, Beige

BHS Luxury Embossed Rabbit Faux Fur Cushion, Beige

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£14.00

£14.00/each

BHS Luxury Embossed Rabbit Faux Fur Cushion, Beige
Elevate your decor with the luxurious Luxury Embossed Rabbit Faux Fur Cushion in timeless tan, featuring a plush faux fur texture and embossed rabbit design for a touch of elegance. This chic cushion adds warmth and sophistication to your sofa or bed, making it a cosy addition to your home.
Ideal for any sofa or bedEmbossed rabbit faux fur designNatural tan colour

View all Cushions & Cushion Covers

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here