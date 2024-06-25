BHS Luxury Embossed Rabbit Faux Fur Cushion, Beige

Elevate your decor with the luxurious Luxury Embossed Rabbit Faux Fur Cushion in timeless tan, featuring a plush faux fur texture and embossed rabbit design for a touch of elegance. This chic cushion adds warmth and sophistication to your sofa or bed, making it a cosy addition to your home.