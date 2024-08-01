Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Sola Floor Lamp, Chrome
image 1 of BHS Sola Floor Lamp, Chromeimage 2 of BHS Sola Floor Lamp, Chromeimage 3 of BHS Sola Floor Lamp, Chromeimage 4 of BHS Sola Floor Lamp, Chromeimage 5 of BHS Sola Floor Lamp, Chrome

BHS Sola Floor Lamp, Chrome

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£63.00

£63.00/each

BHS Sola Floor Lamp, Chrome
LED fittings are the future of lighting. This Sola LED ring floor lamp requires no bulbs, so you never have to worry about purchasing new ones and changing the old ones. It is also much better for the environment and energy bills, as it requires a much lower wattage than your typical light in order to be powered. A chrome finish completes this piece, appearing modern and sleek in a room of your choice, but particularly perfect in a living room or bedroom. Height: cm, Width: 20cm, Length: cm,Bulb: 16 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '1 light sources of energy efficiency class <G>.
Inline switch for convenienceChicmodern chrome finishArtistic design

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here