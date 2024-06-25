Marketplace.
Silentnight Quilted Cushion Pads 2 Pack Extra Deep Filled Inserts Scatters

Silentnight Quilted Cushion Pads 2 Pack Extra Deep Filled Inserts Scatters
Luxuriously soft and squishy quilted cushion inners, generously filled with bouncy fibres for ultimate comfort. Covered in a plush quilted fabric that provides extra durability and means the cushions will maintain their plump look and feel use after use. Use on the sofa, in a chair or on the bed for exquisite comfort wherever you are. Featuring a zip so you can adjust the filling to suit your liking. Measuring 45x45cm, these cushions will fit perfectly inside most standard cushion covers. They are fully machine washable, for long-lasting freshness.Deluxe Comfort: Luxuriously soft and squishy cushion inners, generously filled for ultimate comfort.Extra Plump: Filled with the best bouncy fibres so your cushions bounce back and stay plump for longer.Holds its Shape: The thick quilted cover provides extra durability, holding its plush shape use after use.Luxury & Style: Covered in a plush quilted fabric for superior comfort and feel.Versatile: Enjoy exquisite comfort on the sofa, in a chair, or on the bed. Featuring a zip so you can adjust the filling however you prefer.Hypoallergenic & Machine Washable: Kind to skin and contains no contents like to cause allergies. Fully machine washable for lasting freshness.Size: Measuring 45x45cm, the cushion inners fit perfectly inside most standard cushion covers.

