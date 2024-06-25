Silentnight Restore Cooling Pillowcase Pair, Natural Breathable Bamboo

The Silentnight Restore Naturally Breathable Pillowcase Pair, made from a blend of natural bamboo and cotton fibres, are perfect for a refreshing and comfortably cool night’s sleep. For those who struggle with menopausal night sweats and hot flushes, these pillowcases can help to keep the body’s temperature regulated throughout the night.

Made with high-quality fabrics that are washable and tumble dry safe, you can enjoy the luxuriously soft and silky sheets night after night.

The Restore by Silentnight collection of cooling sleep solutions for the menopause, is designed by women, for women!

Features & Benefits

NATURALLY BREATHABLE: Bamboo and Cotton are both naturally breathable and cooling, helping to keep the body’s temperature regulated throughout the night, providing you with a refreshing and comfortably cool night’s sleep.

SOOTHING RELIEF: Ideal for overheaters and those who struggle with menopausal night sweats or hot flushes.

SOFT AND SILKY: Made with a 70% Bamboo and 30% Cotton blend, these pillowcases are not only luxuriously soft and silky but is also perfect for sensitive skin, meaning you can enjoy a beautifully relaxing and irritation-free night’s sleep.

QUALITY THAT LASTS: High-quality fabrics that are durable and reliable!

EASY-CARE: Machine washable and tumble dry safe, retaining its shape wash after wash.

CRISP & REFRESHING: The crisp white colour is perfect for all bedrooms and colour-schemes, a timeless classic.