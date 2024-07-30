Silentnight Luxury Anti Snore , Medium Soft Support, Hypoallergenic, Made In The UK

Gently positions your head to improve breathing and help reduce snoring. Within the centre of the pillow is an ergonomically shaped foam core which has been designed to support your head and neck, keeping it at just the right position to improve your breathing. This in turn can help to reduce snoring. Whilst this pillow doesn’t claim to cure your snoring completely, it can help to reduce snoring, or your levels of snoring. It’s been tested by the British Snoring & Sleep Apnoea Association who found the pillow reduced snoring frequency and volume by approximately 50%. The foam is surrounded by DuPont™ fibres, which are soft and bouncy to provide ultimate comfort. Encased in a luxurious quilted cover which adds an extra touch of luxury. This product is made right here in the UK and come with a 2 year manufacturer’s guarantee. The pillow is hypoallergenic which means it is kind to skin and does not include any contents likely to cause allergies. Silentnight are the UK’s most trusted sleep brand with over 70 years’ experience in creating products that offer solutions for every sleeper. REDUCE SNORING: Gently positions your head to improve breathing and help reduce snoring with the assistance of an ergonomically shaped foam which lies within the pillow. TRIED AND TESTED: Tested by the British Snoring & Sleep Apnoea Association who found the pillow reduced snoring frequency and volume by approximately 50%. LUXURIOUS QUILTED COVER: Features a soft-touch quilted cover for ultimate comfort.