Silentnight Luxury Natural Wool Heavyweight Duvet, Breathable Cotton Cover, Temperature Regulating, King

Wrap yourself in this naturally luxurious 100% New Zealand Wool duvet, for a blissful night of cocooning comfort. Beautifully crafted with naturally breathable, hypoallergenic and temperature regulating wool, so you can wake up feeling refreshed.

This natural wool filling is wonderfully insulating, but also lightweight and breathable, to keep you at a comfortable temperature all night long. The sumptuously soft 100% cotton, paired with the deep fill of wool, provides superior comfort and breathability, for a luxuriously relaxing night’s sleep.

Silentnight are the UK’s most trusted sleep brand with over 75 years’ experience in creating products for every sleep solution.

NATURALLY LUXURIOUS: Deeply filled with wonderfully insulating 100% New Zealand wool, offering superb softness and cocooning comfort for a luxurious night’s sleep.

NATURALLY BREATHABLE: The sumptuously soft 100% cotton cover and wool filling are naturally breathable and hypoallergenic, providing you with superior comfort and freshness all night long.

TEMPERATURE REGULATING: Beautifully crafted with naturally breathable yet insulating wool, which is better than any other fibre at providing temperature regulating benefits, keeping you at a comfortable temperature all night long.

HEAVYWEIGHT: Suitable for Autumn & Winter seasons.

GUARANTEE: Comes with a 5-year manufacturer’s guarantee.