Marketplace.
image 1 of Silentnight Feather And Down Anti Allergy Duvet, 13.5 Tog,Lightweight, Breathable, Luxurious Finish, Double
image 1 of Silentnight Feather And Down Anti Allergy Duvet, 13.5 Tog,Lightweight, Breathable, Luxurious Finish, Doubleimage 2 of Silentnight Feather And Down Anti Allergy Duvet, 13.5 Tog,Lightweight, Breathable, Luxurious Finish, Doubleimage 3 of Silentnight Feather And Down Anti Allergy Duvet, 13.5 Tog,Lightweight, Breathable, Luxurious Finish, Doubleimage 4 of Silentnight Feather And Down Anti Allergy Duvet, 13.5 Tog,Lightweight, Breathable, Luxurious Finish, Doubleimage 5 of Silentnight Feather And Down Anti Allergy Duvet, 13.5 Tog,Lightweight, Breathable, Luxurious Finish, Double

Silentnight Feather And Down Anti Allergy Duvet, 13.5 Tog,Lightweight, Breathable, Luxurious Finish, Double

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by eBedding Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£54.99

£54.99/each

Silentnight Feather And Down Anti Allergy Duvet, 13.5 Tog,Lightweight, Breathable, Luxurious Finish, Double
Wrap yourself up in naturally luxurious comfort and snuggle until your heart's content. This Silentnight Feather and Down Duvet is generously filled with sumptuous duck feathers and down for superb softness and warmth.This natural filling is wonderfully insulating, but also lightweight and breathable, to keep you at a comfortable temperature all night long. The breathable cotton cover not only provides superior comfort it also contains anti-bacterial properties to protect you from bacteria and dust mites, keeping you fresh whilst you sleep. This product comes with a 5 year manufacturer’s guarantee for peace of mind and is machine washable. All our feathers are responsibly sourced and RDS certified.Silentnight are the UK’s most trusted sleep brand with over 75 years’ experience in creating products for every sleep solution.NATURALLY LUXURIOUS: Deeply filled with soft duck feathers and down, this natural combination offers superb softness and warmth for luxurious comfort.13.5 TOG: Suitable for colder months.NATURALLY BREATHABLE: The smooth cotton cover and soft filling are naturally breathable for fresh comfort.BACTERIA BUSTING: The duvet is anti-bacterial, protecting you from bacteria and dust mites for a fresh comfortable night’s sleep.MACHINE WASHABLE: You can wash your duvet to keep it fresh, fluffy, and clean.GUARANTEE: Comes with a 5 year manufacturer’s guarantee.

View all Bedding

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here