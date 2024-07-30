Silentnight Luxury Hotel Collection 13.5 Tog Duvet, Soft Cover, Hypoallergenic, Made in the UK, Single

Indulge in the 5 star comfort of a hotel every night with this luxuriously soft and silky boutique style duvet, featuring an elegant embossed finish. The Silentnight Hotel Collection duvet is encased in a wonderfully stylish and incredibly soft check embossed cover and filled with the finest sumptuous fibres for luxurious comfort.

The Silentnight Hotel Collection Duvet is made right here in the UK and come with a 5 year manufacturer’s guarantee for peace of mind. The duvet is hypoallergenic which means it is kind to skin and does not include any contents likely to cause allergies. You can keep enjoying hotel quality night after night as it’s are fully machine washable.

Silentnight are the UK’s most trusted bed brand with over 75 years’ experience in creating products that offer solutions for every sleeper.

5 STAR COMFORT: Indulge in the 5 star comfort of a hotel every night with this luxuriously soft and silky boutique style duvet.

STYLISH SOFT TOUCH COVER WITH SUMPTUOUS FILLING: Featuring an elegant, embossed finish which is soft to the touch and filled with the finest fibres for a blissful slumber.

13.5 TOG: This tog duvet will provide extra warmth, making it ideal for winter.

HYPOALLERGENIC: Kind to skin and does not include any contents likely to cause allergies.

MACHINE WASHABLE: Fully machine washable so you can keep enjoying hotel quality night after night.

MADE IN THE UK: Crafted with love in the UK.

QUALITY GUARANTEE: 5 year manufacturer’s guarantee.