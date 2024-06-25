Heavy Duty Foldable Folding Garden Trolley Cart Wagon 150 KG

The Heavy Duty Foldable Garden Trolley Cart Wagon is the ultimate solution for all your transportation needs. This versatile and robust cart is designed to handle a wide range of tasks, whether you’re hauling gear to outdoor events, working around the garden, or transporting items at home.

Key Features:

Extra Large Capacity: Constructed with a high-quality heavy-duty metal frame, this trolley can handle loads up to 150 kg (330 lbs), making it ideal for carrying everything you need, from gardening tools to beach gear, or even transporting children and pets to the park.

Foldable Design: The trolley sets up in seconds without requiring any assembly. When not in use, it folds down to a compact size, only 8 inches thick, for easy storage. Folded dimensions are approximately 75 x 50 x 20 cm, making it smaller than most carts on the market.

Wide Application: Perfect for a variety of indoor and outdoor activities, this folding cart is ideal for carrying garden tools, camping accessories, fishing gear, festival supplies, beach essentials, supermarket goods, and gardening potted plants.

Durable Construction: Made from sturdy steel tubes and durable Oxford cloth fabric, this wagon is built to last. The fabric is easy to clean and UV and mildew resistant, ensuring the trolley remains in excellent condition even with heavy use.

Ease of Use: Features an adjustable handle for effortless transport and four large solid rubber tires for smooth movement on various terrains. Two mesh cup holders keep your beverages secure, and the padded handle adds comfort during use.

Warranty: Alivio offers a 6-month warranty on this folding wagon cart, providing peace of mind with your purchase.

Dimensions:

Outside Dimensions: Approximately 90 x 50 x 100 cm

Inside Dimensions: Approximately 80 x 44 x 25 cm

Folded Dimensions: Approximately 75 x 50 x 20 cm