Marketplace.
image 1 of Alivio Black 4L Portable Mini Fridge
image 1 of Alivio Black 4L Portable Mini Fridgeimage 2 of Alivio Black 4L Portable Mini Fridgeimage 3 of Alivio Black 4L Portable Mini Fridgeimage 4 of Alivio Black 4L Portable Mini Fridge

Alivio Black 4L Portable Mini Fridge

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Hirix International Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£29.99

£29.99/each

Alivio Black 4L Portable Mini Fridge
Compact & Portable: Small 4L capacity that can hold up to 6 x 330ml cans – perfect for bedrooms, offices, camping, fishing, outdoors, commuting, make-up, cosmetics, skin-care, travel, on the go, and more!Multiple Power Options: Includes an AC mains 220-240V power lead and a DC 12V power lead to take your mini-fridge to even more places than ever before!Hot and Cold Functionality: The advanced thermoelectric system can cool up to 18°C below the ambient temperature or heat up to 60°C. Keep your drinks cool or food warm at a flick of a switch!Sleek Design: The Ultra 10 small mini cooler is made from high-grade ABS plastic with a glass-finished high-quality door. The integrated easy-grab handle means it’s ready to go when you are!Super Quiet Operation: Features a brushless high-grade fan motor with the ability to perform quieter and to last longer than ever before!Dimensions: 17.4 x 23.3 x 24.1 cm

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here